Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple, takes a boat ride in Brahmaputra. See pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan took another spiritual trip and, this time, visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to seek blessings. Taking to her Instagram. Sara shared a bunch of pictures from her visit to Guwahati. She also took a river cruise on the Brahmaputra River after her temple visit. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan opens up on dealing with trolling, being called ‘worst’: 'Some people like certain actors, and some don’t') Sara Ali Khan visited Guwahati and shared pictures from her trip.

Sara Ali Khan travels to Guwahati, offers prayers at Kamakhya Temple

For the visit to the holy place, Sara wore a white kurta, pyjama and dupatta. In the first few photos, she sat on the boat and posed for the camera. Sara was seen meditating in a photo. She was also seen walking as she covered a part of her face in another photo. The last picture showed the actor seeking blessings at the temple. Another person next to Sara also offered his prayers. Both had their backs to the camera.

Sara takes a boat ride in Brahmaputra River

Along with the pictures, Sara shared a poem, encouraging her fans to slow down and embrace life. "Moments of stillness amidst the perpetual flow (water wave and snow-capped mountain emojis). A purposeful reminder to breathe and go slow (peace symbol emoji). Listen to the whispers of the river, feel the sun's glow (sun emoji). Wander deep, embrace life and allow yourself to grow (thought balloon and footprints emojis)." Sara geo-tagged the location as Brahmaputra River, Guwahati.

In February this year, Sara visited the Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar. Sharing pictures from her visit on Instagram, Sara had written, “Jai Baba Baidyanath.” Sara often takes trips to holy places and shares pictures for her fans and followers on social media platforms.

About Sara's films

Sara was recently seen in Sky Force, a film directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. The movie stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with debutant Veer Pahariya.

In the coming months, the audience will see Sara with Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro In Dino. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.