Sara Ali Khan opens up on dealing with trolling, being called ‘worst’: 'Some people like certain actors, and some don’t'

Sara Ali Khan on dealing with online trolling

Sara shared how she has developed a thick skin towards trolling and that it doesn’t bother her much. She said, "It’s become a lot less because I have started filtering out as much as I can. What helps me a lot is meditation—it allows me to see what’s real and what’s not. I have started looking at my own thoughts like clouds. I don’t even attach myself to every thought. The problem was never trolling; the problem was the emotion of ‘Is this person right?’ Now, I let that thought go. I let go of ‘Sara is the best,’ and I let go of ‘Sara is the worst.’ Sara is. That’s what I am focusing on."

She added, "I'm not even at the tip of the iceberg as an actor. Some people like certain actors, and some don’t. I have a long way to go as an actor and, God willing, a long life ahead—then production, then entrepreneurship. If it’s a certain public life…"

Sara Ali Khan’s recent and upcoming projects

Sara was last seen in the movie Sky Force, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.The actor will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s romantic drama, Metro... In Dino, a spiritual sequel to Basu’s critically acclaimed film Life in a... Metro (2007).

Produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions, the film is an anthology of four heartwarming contemporary love stories and features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 4 July.