Sara Ali Khan's mom Amrita Singh manages her finances: ‘Forget pocket money, I cannot even book a ticket without her’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Mar 28, 2025 04:30 PM IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently confessed that she is very mindful when it comes to finances, revealing that mom Amrita Singh still takes care of them.

Actor Sara Ali Khan has revealed that she can’t splurge without her mom Amrita Singh's seal of approval. In fact, Sara's GPay account is linked to her mom's phone, ensuring that Amrita stays in the loop about her daughter's expenses. Also read: Sara Ali Khan says things 'could have gone wrong' in Saif Ali Khan's knife attack: 'Life can change overnight'

Amrita Singh shares Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with Saif Ali Khan.
Amrita Singh shares Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with Saif Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan reveals

During a session at Times Now Summit 2025, Sara spoke about financial matters. Sara jokingly confessed that she can't even book a ticket without her mom's nod.

She said, “I am aware and mindful about where I spend my money. I don't enjoy spending money frivolously. But yes of course, splurging a little bit...why not? I love travelling, so I save money for that. I don't have a Hermes bag; my mom has and I borrow it. I seek utility in the things. I aspire to buy a Chanel bag one day. But if you are comfortable in Zara, that's great too!"

Opening up about her finances, Sara shared, “I have learnt that chhoti chhoti cheezein alag alag jagahon pe (small things in different places) you should invest. My mom handles my money entirely. Even my GPay account is linked to her. My OTPs come on her phone. Forget pocket money, I cannot even book a ticket without her. I go, 'Mumma, can I get the OTP'. She always knows where I am. The li'l bit of discrepancy, woh bhi (that too) social media, Instagram ne reveal kar diya (Instagram revealed it)”.

More about Sara

Sara, the daughter of Amrita and her ex-husband Saif Ali Khan, made her acting debut with 2018's Kedarnath, co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She has followed it up with films such as Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty; Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali; and Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan. She was most recently seen in Sky Force.

She will next star in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. It also stars Anupam Kher, Konkana Sen, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Roy Kapur in prominent roles. The anthology film is set to hit the theatres on July 4 this year.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan's mom Amrita Singh manages her finances: ‘Forget pocket money, I cannot even book a ticket without her’
