Sara Ali Khan's mom Amrita Singh manages her finances: ‘Forget pocket money, I cannot even book a ticket without her’

Sara Ali Khan reveals

During a session at Times Now Summit 2025, Sara spoke about financial matters. Sara jokingly confessed that she can't even book a ticket without her mom's nod.

She said, “I am aware and mindful about where I spend my money. I don't enjoy spending money frivolously. But yes of course, splurging a little bit...why not? I love travelling, so I save money for that. I don't have a Hermes bag; my mom has and I borrow it. I seek utility in the things. I aspire to buy a Chanel bag one day. But if you are comfortable in Zara, that's great too!"

Opening up about her finances, Sara shared, “I have learnt that chhoti chhoti cheezein alag alag jagahon pe (small things in different places) you should invest. My mom handles my money entirely. Even my GPay account is linked to her. My OTPs come on her phone. Forget pocket money, I cannot even book a ticket without her. I go, 'Mumma, can I get the OTP'. She always knows where I am. The li'l bit of discrepancy, woh bhi (that too) social media, Instagram ne reveal kar diya (Instagram revealed it)”.

More about Sara

Sara, the daughter of Amrita and her ex-husband Saif Ali Khan, made her acting debut with 2018's Kedarnath, co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She has followed it up with films such as Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty; Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali; and Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan. She was most recently seen in Sky Force.

She will next star in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. It also stars Anupam Kher, Konkana Sen, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Roy Kapur in prominent roles. The anthology film is set to hit the theatres on July 4 this year.