Sara Ali Khan poses in blue swimsuit in pics from Maldives holiday, fans 'just can't breathe'
Actor Sara Ali Khan is enjoying the best trip in the Maldives and her photo collection has still not run dry. She has shared more pictures from her holiday, this time showing her toned body in a swimsuit.
The new photos show Sara in a blue swimsuit, posing in the sun and against the bright blue ocean. She is seen leaning against a large wooden pillar, wearing red sunglasses. In another photo, she is seen standing on a wooden desk with the sun setting behind her into the ocean.
Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Sky above, sand below. Live in the moment- Go with the flow." Sara's fans were in love with her pictures. "Always hottt," wrote one. "You are very cute," wrote another. "Just can't breathe," commented a fan.
Sara is on a holiday in the Maldives with her brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh. On Wednesday, she shared more pictures from the trip, one of which showed the trio enjoying a lovely night at their resort's deck, surrounded by the ocean and some ambient lighting.
Sharing the photo, Sara wrote, "Nights like these. Find us a pod- we’re the peas With both of you I want to travel the 7 seas, Because as they say the best things come in threes @stregismaldives @ncstravels #stregismaldives #liveexquisite."
Also read: Rannvijay Singha clearly wins the Bernie Sanders edit challenge with a Roadies meme: 'Tu banega?'
Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, which release on Christmas Day last year. The film starred her opposite Varun Dhawan and opened to negative critical and audience response. The Hindustan Times review for the movie had read, "Although suspension of disbelief is a part of watching a David Dhawan film, Coolie No 1’s plot is hopelessly out of sync with today’s time. Men get hit in gonads and women are the victims of casual sexism. Speech impairment is mined for laughs, as is people’s weight. Even coronavirus is not spared as it is used in a rather tasteless, and unfunny, joke.”
She will next be seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It is directed by Aanand L Rai and recently concluded filming schedules.
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had petitioned the high court last year seeking quashing of the FIR. The court had already given interim protection to both of them from arrest.
