Sara Ali Khan pushes spot girl into pool in ‘worst prank’ video, people ask ‘how is that funny?’ Watch

On Thursday, Sara Ali Khan interacted with her fans by answering their questions in an interactive session on Instagram. When a fan asked Sara, about the worst prank she has pulled on someone, she posted a video from the time when she pushed her spot girl into the pool.

On Thursday, a fan asked Sara, “What is the worst prank you have played on someone in your life?” Sara replied with the video and wrote, “That's Jharu, my spot girl."

The video starts with Sara and her spot girl Jharu, posing for a photo in front of a swimming pool. Suddenly, Sara pushes Jharu into the pool and starts laughing, following which, she also joins Jharu in the pool.

Netizens had mixed feelings over Sara's video - while some talked about Sara being a prankster, others said it wasn't funny. One person wrote, “Did not expect this from Sara.” One person questioned, “Not at all a prank. What if that was done to Sara herself ?” One more Internet user asked, "How is this funny?" while another one added: “This isn’t funny!”

Sharing a personal experience, one person wrote, “This is actually very wrong what Sara did. I met with an accident. I fell into pool and had multiple fractures in my spine. Though there was water in pool so that lady I hope must be safe.”

Sara is actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh's eldest child. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, alongside actors Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She recently wrapped up the Indore schedule for her next film, which is Laxman Utekar's directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film also stars actor Vicky Kaushal and is said to be the sequel to the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 2019 film Luka Chuppi but there is no official word on it yet.

