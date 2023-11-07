Sara Ali Khan shares picture of her showing her belly fat: 'I'm really proud that I got it together in 2 weeks'

Sara Ali Khan recently made multiple stunning public appearances in glamourous outfits. Day after attending Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in a lehenga, Sara has shared a picture of herself clicked before she lost her belly fat in two weeks. The actor said that she was hesitant to post the picture but is proud of herself for what she has achieved. Also read: Sara Ali Khan reacts to Shubman Gill-Sara Tendulkar dating rumours in Koffee With Karan 8 promo featuring Ananya Panday

Sara's recent weight loss

Sara Ali Khan has posted a recent picture of her showing her belly fat.

Taking to her Instagram Stories late Monday night, Sara Ali Khan shared a collage of her glamourous pictures from recent events and one of her showing her belly fat. She wrote along with it, “Honestly felt very uncomfortable to upload this top image - but I'm really proud that I got it together in 2 weeks. Weight issues have always be a struggle for me, so really thank you @dr.siddhant.bhargava and @food.darzee for keeping me on track. Bye bye holiday calories but most importantly peace out with the guilt. Fitness is a journey so just keep going.”

Sara Ali Khan before and after her recent weight loss.

Sara's transformation ahead of film debut

Sara has often talked about her struggle with PCOD (Polycystic ovary syndrome) that leads to excessive weight gain. She had once revealed that she was 96 kilos during her college days when she decided to become an actor and made it a mission to lose weight for her acting debut.

Opening up about her transformation, Sara had told BBC in a 2019 interview, “I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional.”

She had further said, “Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (On one hand you could eat a pizza and on the other you could have protein, on one hand you could get chocolate and on the other you could eat salad). That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life.”

Sara will now be seen along with Ananya Panday in the third episode of Koffee With Karan season 8. The actor also has multiple films in pipeline including Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro... In Dino, Murder Mubarak and one more project.

