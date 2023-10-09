Sara Ali Khan posts London photo dump, poses with Amrita Singh: ‘My mommy and me always paint the town red’

Sara's London dump

Sara took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared a carousel of pictures from her London visit. She wrote in the caption, “Villains in Villayat 🇬🇧 Kabhi workout ya coffee (coffee emoji) (workout emoji) Kabhi breaking diet (pizza, cake and pastry emojis) But all the while- my bright bold colours causing a riot (colourful hearts emojis) May mommy and me always paint the town red- that’s my true Aayat (namaste emoji) (prayer emoji).”

In the first picture, Sara is posing with Amrita for a selfie in front of the London Bridge. She's in a bright yellow top, paired with white sunglasses and a multi-coloured cap. Amrita is seen smiling behind her, looking into the camera. She's wearing a blue denim shirt and a white top underneath.

Sara's love for colours

In the second picture, Sara is sporting a more intense look, as her chin is down. She's wearing a black sweater with colourful strokes on it and has paired it with heart-shaped sunglasses. In the third one, she's seen sitting on lush green grass and basking in the sun, with hearts of various colours adorned on the sleeve of her black sweater. Her blue denims also have pink text running through the length, and her sneakers also boast hearts of different colours.

In the fourth picture, Sara, in a green sweater, beige pants, and a grungy black handbag, is folding her hands in front of the box office window of the iconic Harold Pinter Theatre. She dons an all-purple avatar in the next pic, pairing a purple sweater with matching sunglasses and handbag.

In other pictures, she's seen drinking coffee from a takeaway mug on an open staircase, posing outside a gym, and hugging her friend and namesake, Sara Vaisoha, who commented on the actor's post, “I miss you.”

Sara will be next seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro… In Dino, and Murder Mubarak.

