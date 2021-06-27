Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan smiles for aunt Saba Ali Khan in childhood pic: 'I love this brat'
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan smiles for aunt Saba Ali Khan in childhood pic: 'I love this brat'

Actor Sara Ali Khan is receiving a tonne of love from her aunt, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi. On Sunday, Saba took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of Sara.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan strikes a post for Saba Ali Khan.

Actor Sara Ali Khan has received yet another love-filled Instagram post from her aunt, Saba Ali Khan. Saba took to Instagram on early Sunday morning to share an old photo of Sara.

In the picture, Sara Ali Khan is seen in a white top, her tongue sticking out, as she made a goofy face for the camera. Sharing the photo, Saba Ali Khan wrote, "When I said....Sara Smile ! Sara....decided ...this was "better" !! Uff. Lol ...I LOVE this brat. Loads," Saba captioned her post.

Sara's fans also loved seeing her as a kid. "She is just too adorable," wrote one. "Thank you for sharing these beautiful memories with us mam," wrote another. "My daughter does the same, in front of camera she tries to be the best poser lol ..haha Sara too tried to be the best poser here I think," read another comment.

Sara is the daughter of Saba's brother, Saif Ali Khan and actor Amrita Singh. Saif and Amrita also have a son, Ibrahim. Later, they decided to end their marriage. Years after that, Saif got married to actor Kareena Kapoor, with whom he had two sons.

Apart from these four, Saba also has another niece, her sister Soha Ali Khan's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She made an appearance in another one of Saba's posts.

The second post was a video of all the kids from when they were babies. There is a picture of Sara posing with her brother Ibrahim and another of Inaaya sitting in her father Kunal Kemmu's lap. The third photo showed Kareena and Saif planting a kiss on Taimur's cheeks.

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi to play Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma? Here's her response

Recently, Saba had also shared a handwritten note that was sent to her by Kareena Kapoor in 2011. She shared a video with the caption, "Remember when…" and closed in on the text of the note. "Dear Saba, will be great knowing you… Love and luck always… Kareena," the note read. She tagged Kareena and added the hashtags, 'flashback Friday' and '2011'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan saif ali khan kareena kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Does Sara Ali Khan look ‘naughty’ or ‘sweet’ in baby photo? Aunt Saba Ali Khan asks fans

PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 02:38 PM IST
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan shares montage featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur; calls family ‘adorable’ but also ‘crazy’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 06:00 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Have you ever seen a gecko eat banana? Cute video goes viral

Children use photo book to surprise stepdad with request to adopt them. Watch

Astronaut gets photobombed while taking selfie during spacewalk, pic goes viral

Rendition of Where the Streets Have No Name by U2 using cello wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP