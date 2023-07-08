Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan takes a walk with her friend at Mumbai's Bandstand, rides home in auto. Watch

Sara Ali Khan takes a walk with her friend at Mumbai's Bandstand, rides home in auto. Watch

ANI |
Jul 08, 2023 07:35 AM IST

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018.

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently took a stroll with her friend, costume designer Tanya Ghavri in Mumbai. Later, she also took a ride home in an auto with Tanya. Several pictures and videos of the duo surfaced online. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan reacts to chatter around her temple visits)

Sara Ali Khan with her friend in Mumbai.
Sara Ali Khan with her friend in Mumbai.

Sara spotted walking at Bandstand

In a video, Sara was spotted walking, laughing and chatting with her friend at Bandstand in Bandra on Friday. Sara was dressed in black and yellow shorts and a matching T-shirt. The actor also sported slippers and carried a yellow sling bag.

Sara took a ride in an auto

In another clip, shared by a paparazzi account, Sara and Tanya then chose an auto-rickshaw to ride back home. As a paparazzo interacted with her, Sara said, "'Aap log kaha dhoondh lete ho hume (Where do you find us)?" She also greeted the paparazzi with a 'namaste (hello)'.

Reacting to the videos, a person said, "This girl will change the celeb rules. Just a normal day." Another comment read, "She is simple, brave and real."

Sara's projects

Sara was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which did decent business at the box office. Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

The actor also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline. A thriller-drama inspired by actual events, Ae Watan Mere Watan follows the courageous journey of a college girl in Bombay, who becomes a freedom fighter.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the nation's youth. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be streamed on Prime Video.

Sara made her Bollywood debut opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, which released in 2018. She later featured in films such as Simmba, Love Aaj Kal 2, Coolie No 1, Atrangi Re and Gaslight.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out