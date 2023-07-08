Sara Ali Khan takes a walk with her friend at Mumbai's Bandstand, rides home in auto. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently took a stroll with her friend, costume designer Tanya Ghavri in Mumbai. Later, she also took a ride home in an auto with Tanya. Several pictures and videos of the duo surfaced online. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan reacts to chatter around her temple visits) Sara Ali Khan with her friend in Mumbai.

Sara spotted walking at Bandstand

In a video, Sara was spotted walking, laughing and chatting with her friend at Bandstand in Bandra on Friday. Sara was dressed in black and yellow shorts and a matching T-shirt. The actor also sported slippers and carried a yellow sling bag.

Sara took a ride in an auto

In another clip, shared by a paparazzi account, Sara and Tanya then chose an auto-rickshaw to ride back home. As a paparazzo interacted with her, Sara said, "'Aap log kaha dhoondh lete ho hume (Where do you find us)?" She also greeted the paparazzi with a 'namaste (hello)'.

Reacting to the videos, a person said, "This girl will change the celeb rules. Just a normal day." Another comment read, "She is simple, brave and real."

Sara's projects

Sara was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which did decent business at the box office. Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

The actor also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline. A thriller-drama inspired by actual events, Ae Watan Mere Watan follows the courageous journey of a college girl in Bombay, who becomes a freedom fighter.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the nation's youth. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be streamed on Prime Video.

Sara made her Bollywood debut opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, which released in 2018. She later featured in films such as Simmba, Love Aaj Kal 2, Coolie No 1, Atrangi Re and Gaslight.

