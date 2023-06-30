Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan reacts to chatter around her temple visits: Aapko achha lagega, toh theek hai, nahi lagega toh...

ByRishabh Suri
Jun 30, 2023 04:04 PM IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan opens up on her temple visits to Ujjain Mahakaleshwar, Kedarnath and more, making headlines.

Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotions took her around the country, but for the actor, that isn’t something new. She has always been spotted visiting various religious places, right from Ajmer Sharif dargah, to Kedarnath, to more recently Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple in Mumbai.

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently visited Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple.
We ask her about the buzz around it, and the actor is far from being bothered if she even gets trolled. “People are in the habit of it, whatever entertains them. I don’t mind. What’s important is that my work needs to speak. Finally after ZHZB I hashtag myself, and see articles talking about my songs, chemistry with Vicky, box office numbers, people are appreciating my film. So if every third person is trolling me, I don’t mind. Provided the work I do for the audiences does not go unnoticed, this is background noise,” she smiles.

She adds that the buzz won’t prevent her from expressing her devotion. “Aapko achha lagega, toh theek hai, nahi lagega, toh aisa nahi hai ki nahi jaaungi! It is my personal choice,” she says.

    Rishabh Suri

    Rishabh Suri writes on films, television and OTT, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

