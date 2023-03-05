Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan with a picture from home, fans say ‘such a messy room’

Sara Ali Khan has shared a funny birthday wish for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, along with a picture of them together clicked at home. Ibrahim is the eldest son of actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, actor Amrita Singh. Also read: Kareena Kapoor wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on 22nd birthday with cutest pic of Saif Ali Khan with him, Taimur, Jehangir

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Happiest Birthday to my (not so) little IGGY potter. The day you were born I knew I wouldn’t be mom's #1 child, and now post Fuffy Singh I’m happy that you’re not the superlative either. Regardless, you’ll always be my #1 boy." A pink couch seems is seen placed on the other side of the bed and a table is kept in front of the bed for household items like tissues etc.

The picture shows Sara and Ibrahim twinning in brick red and yellow, with Sara in a colourful top and Ibrahim in tee and shorts. Sara is seen sitting on the bed, comfortably tugged in a blanket. Their pet dog Fuffy Singh is also seen sitting on the bed. They all seem to be watching something on the television in front of them. A lot of other stuff is also seen kept under the TV set and besides it.

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of her house on Instagram.

Aunt Saba Ali Khan also wished Ibrahim in the comments section, saying, “Happy happy birthday Ibrahim. Love you lots!” A fan noticed the stuff in the room and wrote, “Yar tum logo ka kamra b ganda rehta h ?? Hmari mummy to bht marti h (every you guys keep your room dirty, our moms beat us up for this).” Another wrote, “Mujhe bhi yahi doubt.. Itna messy kamra? (I also doubt this, such a messy room).” One more person commented, “Chahe jitna marzi paisa ho, aakhir Indian way of piling one thing on another in room is never gonna change! Mere room ke TV ke saamne bhi aisi hi haalat hain (no matter how much money a person has, the Indian way of piling one thing on another is never gonna change. Its the same under the TV at my home).” One more said, “I never thought celebrities house would also messed like our houses.”

Sara was last seen in 2021 film Atrangi Re. She currently has quite a films lined up for release. She has already wrapped shooting for Laxman Utekar's untitled next, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Gaslight. She has reportedly also signed a film with Homi Adajania, titled Murder Mubarak.

