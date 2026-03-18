Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke singer Mangli apologises over backlash for Nora Fatehi song; says ‘corrected’ version to release
Singer Mangli took to her social media on Wednesday to apologise for the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD and to announce a revised version's release.
Singer Mangli provided vocals for the Kannada song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse from Druva Sarja’s film KD, which was released in Hindi as Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. Soon after the song's release, many took offence to its graphic and problematic lyrics. After considerable backlash, Mangli took to Instagram to issue an apology and announce that a revised version of the song featuring Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi would be released.
Singer Mangli issues apology over Nora Fatehi song
Mangli took to her Instagram account to release a note that read: “Out of respect for public sentiment, the song has been removed from all platforms. I sincerely apologies to each and every one of you for the unintended mistake. It was never meant to hurt anyone's sentiments, and we truly regret the oversight.”
“The corrected version of the lyrics has now been updated, and the revised version of the song will be released today evening. We assure you that such a situation will not arise again,” she further wrote, adding, “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the makers of the film and music director Arjun Janya sir, for whom I have the highest regard.”
Mangli turned off her comments while posting the note. For the unversed, Mangli is a celebrated folk singer who is well-known in the Telugu states for promoting the Banjar community. She has sung for numerous Telugu films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.
Nora Fatehi responds to backlash on song
This comes as Nora also took to Instagram to post a video explaining her stance. She also stated that she had an issue with director Prem using an AI-generated post featuring her and Sanjay for the song. She also claimed that, when the song was released, she knew it would cause issues, stating that she even told the director the same.
She also wrote in her caption, “On a side note I see some of u guys trying to use this as an opportunity to attack my character..it’s unfortunate. Anyways me and my team will be more careful in the future in such situations. However I do want to reiterate I had no idea about this Hindi song, I did not perform to it and there was no permission taken to use it with my image.”
The song has received backlash from politicians to audience and was taken down. However, the Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu versions of the song are still up on YouTube.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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