Satish Shah's wife Madhu Shah gets emotional, attends late husband's prayer meet in Mumbai

Veteran actor Satish Shah died on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74 due to kidney-related complications. It was revealed that Satish underwent a kidney transplant earlier this year as he ‘wanted to extend his life so that he could take care of Madhu’, his wife, who is battling Alzheimer's disease. (Also read: R Madhavan thanks Satish Shah for believing in him, mourns his demise: ‘A void that can never be filled’) Madhu Shah was seen accompanied by friends and family members at the prayer meet.

Madhu Shah attends prayer meet

A prayer meet for Satish Shah was organised in Mumbai on Monday evening (October 27). Madhu was seen arriving at the prayer meet, accompanied with several other women, seemingly her friends and family members. Satish's Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Deven Bhojani was also seen walking towards the prayer meet. Madhu looked grief-stricken and was seen getting emotional as she entered the place.

More details

Satish Shah first met Madhu Shah at the Sipta Film Festival, where he instantly fell in love with her. However, Madhu reportedly turned down his initial proposal. Satish tried his luck again during the shoot of Saath Saath (1982), only to be rejected once more. But his persistence eventually paid off. On his third proposal, Madhu asked him to meet her parents. After he won them over, the two got engaged and tied the knot just eight months later, in 1972. The couple has been together ever since, choosing to keep their personal life away from the public eye.

Satish Shah died of renal failure in Mumbai on Saturday. He was 74. The actor collapsed while having lunch at his Mumbai residence, his manager revealed. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital but could not be revived. His funeral took place on Sunday in Mumbai, where his family and colleagues from the film industry gathered to bid him a final farewell.