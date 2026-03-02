New Delhi, Filmmaker Saurabh Shukla's directorial "Jab Khuli Kitaab", featuring Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur, is set to release on March 6 on ZEE5. Saurabh Shukla's film 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' to stream on ZEE5 on March 6

The film, which blends of humour and heartache to offer a rare, sensitive portrayal of late-life love and the courage it takes to start over, also features Aparshakti Khurana, according to a press release.

The makers released the trailer of the film on Monday, which offers a glimpse into the quiet, familiar world of Gopal and Anusuya , a couple bound by 50 years of shared routines, memories, and silent understanding. Their seemingly peaceful life takes an unexpected turn when Anusuya reveals a long-buried secret, shaking the very core of their relationship.

Struggling to come to terms with the revelation, Gopal finds himself torn between heartbreak and dignity, eventually choosing to pursue divorce. Their story leads them to a young lawyer, played by Khurana, where difficult conversations begin to unravel years of unspoken emotions, lingering pain, and buried affection.

Kapur praised Shukla and said it's "rare to find a filmmaker who chooses to shine a spotlight on older, mature love, and to do it with such honesty, humour, and tenderness."

"What makes 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' truly special is Saurabh Shukla's vision...Saurabh has crafted a narrative that is not only refreshing but deeply real. He reminds us that love doesn't fade with age; it evolves, it complicates, it bruises, and it heals. It was a rewarding challenge to portray a man rediscovering love in the most unexpected way; I'm grateful to be part of a story that treats this stage of life with such dignity, authenticity, and emotional depth," he said in a statement.

Kapadia said her character Anusuya, has been written with depth and honesty. "'Jab Khuli Kitaab' truly felt like a project where all my boxes were ticked, a beautiful story, the opportunity to work with Pankaj Kapur, and to be directed by Saurabh ji, all while basking in the beauty and divine energy of the mountains."

"Anusuya is written with such depth and honesty that it was a joy to explore her many shades. What drew me to her is the simplicity of intention - she isn't trying to break her marriage; she's trying to be honest within it. That kind of honesty, especially after decades together, requires immense emotional courage. It feels great to portray such a nuanced character, and I'm grateful to Applause Entertainment and Hindi ZEE5 for backing stories that are bold, intimate, and deeply human," she added.

It is presented by Applause Entertainment and produced under the Shoestrap Films banner.

Khurana said, "My character becomes the unlikely mirror through which Gopal and Anusuya begin to confront their past. The generational gap creates moments that are both comic and emotionally revealing. What I love most is how the film handles forgiveness and connection with such lightness, yet such depth. It's a rare story."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.