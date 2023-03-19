See Alia Bhatt's humorous reaction as Rekha dedicated her award to her, called her 'future legend'

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards held in February for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She received the award from Rekha who dedicated her own award to her and even called her one of the ‘future legends'. Rekha won the award for 'outstanding contribution in the film industry'. The awards were aired on television on Sunday afternoon. Also read: Fans love Rekha's white saree and sneakers look, says 'she is looking so cool'. Watch Alia Bhatt and Rekha at Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards.

A video clip from the awards event shared by Sony shows Alia and Rekha sharing the stage, both in white sarees. Alia is seen holding her trophy when Rekha says on stage, “I dedicate my award today to the future legends of our country and she is the beginning of that.” An overwhelmed Alia reacts to her statement by humorously collapsing on the ground while making a sound “turrrrrr” as if in disbelief.

Alia bowed down in front of Rekha with her hands joined in a namaste and also gave her a hug before receiving the trophy from her. Just like her iconic character of Gangubai, Alia decked up in a white saree with a matching embroidered blouse for the event. Rekha was in a white and golden silk saree with golden jewellery.

On that day, not just Alia, but her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor also won the Best Actor award for his performance in their 2022 film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. The film was last year's highest-grossing Hindi film and was Ranbir and Alia's first film together. Alia received his award on his behalf as he was not in Mumbai on the occasion. He was promoting his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which went on to release on Holi. It recently crossed ₹100 crore at the domestic box office.

Alia has proved her mettle on screen with her performances in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gully Boy, Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi and others. She will now be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite Ranveer Singh. It is set to release in theatres on July 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON