Shaan says his son Maahi's performance at Cannes 2024 ‘left the audience spellbound’

Shaan, known for his soulful playback singing is all set to introduce his son at 77th Cannes Film Festival. The singer, who is bringing three young pop stars to Cannes 2024, introduced his son Maahi at the prestigious film festival. Earlier, he had expressed his sentiments as a proud father in an interview with ETimes. (Also read: Rajpal Yadav makes his debut at Cannes 2024 with Kaam Chalu Hai director Palaash Muchhal: ‘Grateful and happy’) Shaan's son Maahi is all set to make his Cannes 2024 debut as a pop singer.

Shaan gives thumbs up to young talents

Shaan took to his Instagram handle and shared glimpses from Cannes 2024. He captioned his post, “At the #Cannes .. incredibly proud to introduce Maahi, Arjun, and Pragati at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. These young talents embody the future of Indian music. Their performance at the #BharatParv event hosted at the Hotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes, left the audience spellbound! (two smiling, folded hands and heart emojis) .. Big shout out to @saregama_official and Team!!!”

Shaan introduces young pop stars at Cannes

Shaan, while giving the details of Maahi's Cannes debut said, "I am introducing three new pop stars at Cannes this year, one of them is my son. Maahi has already released his first song and is about to release his second, which has been produced by my other son, Soham. I feel so proud of them. This special performance of Maahi at Cannes gives me a great opportunity to witness this wonderful festival, which I have never seen before." He further added, “We are spending quality time here as a family. Being here with my sons and my wife Radhika is great. We are really looking forward to the whole experience of the red carpet here and the performances and the whole festival. I am hoping to catch some films too!”

Maahi also shared a post from Cannes. In the photos, he is sitting at a restaurant with a pigeon on his table. He captioned his post as, “Made friends with a pigeon in Cannes (smiling emoji) Super excited for tonight (heart and three ‘I love you’ emojis).” Maahi also recently launched a new song titled Sorry, which was well-received.

About Shaan

Shaan, whose real name is Shantanu Mukherjee, sung in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Urdu, Telugu, Kannada, Bhojpuri and many other languages. He made his Bollywood debut in singing with Musu Musu Haasi and Woh Pehli Baar in Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He is also credited for playback singing in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Fanaa, Taare Zameen Par and 3 Idiots.