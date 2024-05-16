Rajpal Yadav makes his debut at Cannes 2024 with Kaam Chalu Hai director Palaash Muchhal: ‘Grateful and happy’

Rajpal Yadav was elated as he shared his pictures from Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actor, known for his comedic timing, has now made his debut at the prestigious international film festival. He dropped photos with the director of his upcoming film, Kaam Chaalu Hai, from French Riviera and also expressed his excitement in an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble. (Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala jets off for Cannes Film Festival 2024; keeps it simple and classic for airport outing. Watch) Rajpal Yadav made his Cannes debut with Palaash Muchhal.

Rajpal Yadav expresses gratitude on Cannes debut

Rajpal, while speaking about his film getting screened at Cannes 2024 said, “I am extremely grateful to IMPAA (Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association) for liking the film and recommending it be screened at the prestigious film festival. I have been invited to the festival earlier but I always wanted to attend it with a film, and I’m getting to do it now. I’m very happy that the film is going to the prestigious festival. I’m grateful and happy that the film is being recognised and getting this much respect – thank you IMPAA. It means a lot.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He further added, “It is a prestigious place for any film to be screened. It is like the trade center of films, so to have the film go there is humbling and prideful. I feel very happy that I’m able to present such a good, content-centric film on such an international platform, and it’s all thanks to Bollywood and IMPAA suggesting the film go to the festival. It will resonate with people all over the world irrespective of their class.”

Rajpal Yadav drops pictures from Cannes Diaries 2024

The Kaam Chaalu hai actor shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle from Cannes 2024 where he is prepared for interviews. Rajpal was dressed in a brown blazer and matching trousers. He captioned his post as, “Cannes Diaries 2024.” In another joint post he was seen posing with filmmaker Palaash where he donned a black blazer and blue trousers. The post read, “Arrived at Cannes 2024.”

About Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal made his acting debut with Dil Kya Kare. He was praised for his roles in films like Shool, Jungle, Company, Hungama, Chup Chup Ke, Malamaal Weekly, Partner, Dhol, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

About Kaam Chaalu Hai

Kaam Chaalu Hai is based on a real-life story. Rajpal plays Manoj Patil who decides to take matters into his own hands after he loses his daughter in a road accident. The film will be streaming on ZEE5 from may 19.