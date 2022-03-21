Shabaash Mithu teaser: Taapsee Pannu arrives on the field as Mithali Raj, her sister Shagun Pannu reacts. Watch

Taapsee Pannu has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu. The actor plays Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in the film. The teaser shows her in a blue jersey, with the name Mithali written on it. It opens with a houseful stadium cheering for her during a crucial match. She is seen arriving on the field to show the magic of her batting as she is one of the most consistent player in the team. Also read: Taapsee Pannu says A-list actors refuse roles in her films, reveals the excuses they give

Sharing the teaser on her social media platforms, Taapsee wrote, “In this Gentlemen’s sport, she did not bother to rewrite history ….. instead she created HERSTORY! #AbKhelBadlega #ShabaashMithu Coming soon! #BreakTheBias #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #ShabaashYou.” The teaser introduces her as the only Indian cricketer to score seven consecutive 50s in ODIs, a four-time captain of the World Cup team and the youngest cricketer to score a Test 200 who has been playing cricket for 23 years.

Post the teaser release, Rakul Preet Singh cheered for Taapsee, “Wohoooooo.” Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu commented, “The best !!!” Some of her fans also wrote, “Shabaash (amazing)," in the comments section.

Earlier, Taapsee had shared the new poster of the film on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022. She was seen in the team jersey, holding a bat in one hand and a helmet in the other. Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee captioned the poster, "She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women's day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #breakthebias #shabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou."

Shabaash Mithu chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and important moments of the cricketer's life. Also starring Vijay Raaz, the film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven.

