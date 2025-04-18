Shabana Azmi admits to ‘stamping over’ Honey Irani's rights by marrying Javed Akhtar: ‘All the mud that was flung at me’

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi candidly opened up about the time she decided to get married to lyricist Javed Akhtar. In an interview to Filmfare, she shared that several people who looked up to her as a ‘feminist model’ were taken aback that she would find her happiness by ‘stamping over’ Honey Irani's rights, who was Javed's first wife. (Also read: Javed Akhtar sought apology from Kangana Ranaut in defamation case, reveals Shabana Azmi: It wasn't a mutual settlement) Shabana Azmi along with Javed Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Honey Irani in a picture.

What Shabana said

During the interaction, Shabana said, “I was this feminist model. And I had done something that was inexplicable. Because it was like, with everything that I said, I was stamping over another woman’s rights for my own happiness. And I think people who followed me as a feminist had every right to feel that. But then, what I figured was that if I started explaining the circumstances in which it had been done, it would lead to much more hurt for the people involved and the families involved. It was better to keep quiet, and I think that was a very sagacious decision because after all the mud that was flung at me, it died down.”

‘The credit for that goes to Honey’

Speaking about the healthy relationship she now shares with Honey Irani, Shabana added, “That was possible because no mud was flung there. The credit for that goes to Honey, me and Javed. You’re in a big hurry to explain ki ye jo aap galti samajh rahi hai is ke basis dekhiye (what was assumed as a mistake must have a basis as well). But all three of us refrained from that and it was very wise.”

Javed Akhtar was married to screenwriter Honey Irani. In 1984, he married Shabana after his divorce from his first wife. Honey and Javed share two children: filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

On the work front, Shabana was last seen in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel.