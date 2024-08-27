Shabana Azmi celebrates Honey Irani's ‘last’ birthday with throwback pic, apologises for blooper: ‘I stand corrected’

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Monday wished screenwriter Honey Irani, the first wife of her husband, Javed Akhtar. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shabana shared a throwback picture from Honey's birthday celebration last year, expressing her warm wishes for her. (Also Read – Farhan Akhtar felt ‘betrayed' when father Javed Akhtar married Shabana Azmi: Took some time to go back to normal) Celebration from Honey Irani's previous birthday

Blooper in caption

Along with the picture, Shabana captioned the picture with, "Happy family on Honey's last birthday." However, the internet was quick to point out that Shabana should mention “previous birthday” instead of “last birthday” or her message could get misinterpreted. An Instagram user commented, “Last birthday?” Another wrote, “Last birthday (laughing with tears emoji).” “You should write Last year bday not last bday,” pointed out a third one. “Edit and correct the caption please. People wouldn't make an effort to read the comments rather take the opportunity to attack you. (namaste emoji),” stated a fourth comment.

However, instead of editing her caption, Shabana later commented the clarification on her own post, “SORRY! SORRY! SORRY (eyes closed emojis) Previous birthday ! I stand corrected.” Instagram users suggested she edited her caption instead. One of them commented, “Ma'am you can correct it, your caption might hurt someone.” Another wrote, “But u can edit the mistake (take a bow emoji).” “It happens, but you can still correct it on the same picture touch right corner three dots will appear, touch it option wil show to edit, simply edit caption. We all do such mistakes some times @azmishabana18 ji (hugs emojis),” spelled out a third comment.

Shabana-Honey in Angry Young Men

Meanwhile, a docuseries about the legendary screenwriting duo, Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, was recently released. Titled Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story, the series explores their iconic journey in Indian cinema. It features interviews with celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and more. Directed by Namrata Rao, the three-part documentary is produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby. It is currently available for streaming on Prime Video India.

In the docuseries, Shabana and Honey are seen bonding and complementing each other for not letting their family's equation get bitter. Shabana was last seen in season 2 of Halo.