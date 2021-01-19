Shabana Azmi recalls 'near-fatal' crash, Deepika confirms film with SRK

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Shah Rukh Khan to return to the big screen with Pathan, confirms Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been on a sabbatical since the box office dud Zero in 2018, has maintained an air of mystery about his next project as an actor. While his name has been associated with a number of films, from Rajkumar Hirani’s next to a film with south director Atlee, Deepika Padukone has now confirmed that his next release is Siddharth Anand’s Pathan.

Boney Kapoor confirms Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut soon: ‘She will be launched by someone I respect’

Boney Kapoor has confirmed there will soon be an announcement about his younger daughter Khushi's acting debut. He, however, made it clear that he would not launch her himself.

Tandav row: All you need to know about controversies surrounding Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show

The Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav has been at the centre of a controversy after it was alleged that certain scenes are offensive to certain communities. Here's everything you need to know about what happened.

When Shah Rukh Khan pranked Gauri’s family at their reception, told them she would only wear burkha after wedding

Shah Rukh Khan once revealed he 'had a lot of fun' pranking Gauri Khan's family at their wedding reception, leading them to believe she would convert her religion after marriage.

Shabana Azmi expresses gratitude on one-year anniversary of 'near-fatal' crash

Actor Shabana Azmi has expressed gratitude to her fans, a year after suffering a horrific road accident. The actor was injured after her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

