Shabana Azmi, Sanya Malhotra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Hina Khan and more shine at Superwomaniya Awards 2025

Mumbai witnessed a powerful celebration of womanhood on Monday evening as Fever FM’s *Superwomaniya Awards & Conclave 2025* lit up the city with inspiration, grace, and glamour. Mumbai celebrated womanhood at Fever FM's Superwomaniya Awards & Conclave 2025, honoring inspiring women from various fields

Now in its second edition, the event—helmed by RJ Stutee—brought together the country’s most inspiring women from cinema, sports, entrepreneurship, and social change, creating a night that celebrated resilience, achievement, and sisterhood in its truest sense.

A Night of Power and Presence

The red carpet turned into a vision of strength and style with some of the biggest names in attendance—Shabana Azmi, Sanya Malhotra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Hina Khan, Mona Singh, Surveen Chawla, Rasika Dugal, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Divya Dutta, Tisca Chopra, and Rajshri Deshpande among others.

Also spotted were Lisa Mishra, Diana Edulji, Dr. Rashmi Shetty, Sumukhi Suresh, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Amita and Ram Madhvani, Juhi Babbar, Anup Soni, and several other changemakers who embody the Superwomaniya spirit.

The fashion quotient for the evening was a mix of individuality and effortless elegance. Shabana Azmi, the first to arrive, looked timeless in a classic saree. Sanya Malhotra shimmered in a grey ensemble, while Aditi Rao Hydari radiated regal charm in a stunning drape. Parvathy Thiruvothu made a bold statement in black with a septum ring, and Mona Singh’s vibrant purple suit brought energy and laughter to the carpet.

‘Every opportunity to celebrate women should be seized’ — Shabana Azmi

Speaking about the spirit of the evening, Shabana Azmi said, “Every opportunity that we get to celebrate women is something we should grab because the contribution of women to our society is really fifty percent or more, but there is an invisibility that surrounds it… so any appreciation is welcome.”

Gratitude and Growth

For Sanya Malhotra, the award was a reminder of gratitude and growth. “It feels gratifying… I feel humbled to receive the Superwomaniya Award. This year has been a rollercoaster ride for me—work-wise and personally—but a beautiful one… I feel grateful,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Parvathy Thiruvothu expressed joy at being surrounded by support:

“It feels like I have a whole battalion of amazing angels and warriors behind me as I stand here. I wouldn’t be here over two decades without their support and allyship (smiles).”

For Rasika Dugal, being a Superwomaniya means standing tall in one’s truth:

“Superwomaniya is every woman who manages to hold her ground, find her space, and live a life of freedom and choice.”

‘What we witnessed was magical’ — RJ Stutee

The evening, led by RJ Stutee, marked a milestone moment for Fever FM’s flagship property.

“It’s been such an amazing feeling to see that the seed we planted has grown into something so beautiful and empowering. What we witnessed at the Superwomaniya Awards & Conclave 2025 is nothing short of magical. The biggest of names came together to make it a night of celebration and sisterhood. The fact that we can give back to the community, spotlight women working at the grassroots level, and do our bit for those who uplift society is indeed very special,” said Stutee.

A Platform That Honors Every Story

From Bollywood icons to changemakers, The Superwomaniya Awards 2025 once again proved that every woman—whether in the limelight or behind the scenes—deserves to be celebrated.

With its unique blend of radio, digital, and on-ground presence, the property continues to grow as one of Fever Network’s most powerful and purpose-driven IPs—where stories of grit, grace, and glory take center stage.