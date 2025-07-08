Shabana Azmi says Air India has the ‘best in-flight service in the world’ as she heads to Wimbledon with Javed Akhtar

The recent crash of the London-bound flight AI171 in Ahmedabad has cast a shadow of doubt and mistrust on Air India. Now, veteran actor Shabana Azmi has shared a picture with her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, as the two of them chose Air India to travel to London. Shabana was all praise for Air India, reiterating ‘faith’ in the airline service. (Also read: Actor Kanwaljit Singh takes Air India flight a month after AI171 tragedy, says ‘will bana di hai’) Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are headed to London to attend the prestigious Wimbledon tennis championship.

Shabana's note on Air India

In the picture shared on her X account on Tuesday afternoon, Shabana and Javed were seen smiling for a picture together on the flight. The two of them were seated in their assigned seats on the flight. In the caption, Shabana tagged Javed and wrote, “Off to #London for @Wimbledon on ⁦@airindia. Reiterating faith in our National carrier with the best inflight service in the world !”

Air India's official X account replied, “Dear Ms. Azmi, Thank you for choosing to fly with us. Wishing you a wonderful time at Wimbledon and a truly comfortable journey with us.”

Earlier, actor Raveena Tandon had posted on Instagram to show her faith in Air India, sharing that she recently chose to fly with the airline. Raveena wrote in the caption, “New Beginnings … to rise and fly again against all odds … to pick up and start all over, new resolve towards greater strength. The atmosphere solemn and the crews welcoming smiles, tinted with sadness. The Silent passengers and crew bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence. Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones. A wound that will never heal. Godspeed always @airindia . Fearless and a will To overcome and be strong again.”

About the Air India plane crash

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew from Ahmedabad to London, crashed into a medical college hostel in Meghaninagar on June 12, moments after takeoff. The disaster claimed 241 lives, including 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, with Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, seated in 11A, as the sole survivor with minor injuries.