Shabana Azmi shares throwback pic with Satyajit Ray, fan can't get over similarity between Javed Akhtar, Farhan

Actor Shabana Azmi on Sunday shared a throwback picture from years gone by on the occasion of Satyajit Ray's birthday centenary. Another celebrity featuring in it is her husband, a young Javed Akhtar.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Remembering Satyajit Ray .. Manik da for many of us." The picture showed late Satyajit Ray flanked by Shabana and Javed on either side. A young Shabana is seen in an orange cotton sari with her hair neatly tied in a plait.

Many fans reacted to the picture. One wrote: "Now I realise Farhan looks just like the younger Javed." Another said: "What an iconic photograph." Another fan wanted to know: "Jawed Sahab jeans bhi pahante the (Javed saab used to wear jeans?)"

Another fan said: "But you are my most favorite...the way you displayed emotions, romance, aesthetics, tenderness in your voice...nobody else ever could do it. You could create that atmosphere....very hard to explain in words."

Shabana often shares throwback pictures on Instagram. Earlier in March, she had shared a black and white picture from Mandi and had written: "Still from #Mandi. Look at how closely #Alia Bhatt resembles her mother #Soni Razdan."

Sharing another picture with her late father, poet Kaifi Azmi, she had written: "Enroute to #Hyderabad by car before #Abba had his stroke."

In March too, she had shared a picture with Mithun Chakraborty and had written: "With #Mithun Chakraborty on cover of a magazine I cant remember."

Sari, it appears, has been one of Shabana's favourite choice of clothing. Early last month, she had shared yet another black and white picture featuring some of biggest names in Hindi films from the '70s. Sharing it, she had written: "Such an iconic photo ! I wish I knew who the Soviets are in this picture #Hema Malini #Rakhi#Shabana Azmi#Zeenat #Aman #Sanjeev Kumar photo courtesy #Ausaja. Shabana looked pretty in a sari. Also featuring in the picture were Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan and Rakhee Gulzar."

