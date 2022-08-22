Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone spotted with Atlee in Chennai, fans speculate her cameo in Jawan

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were recently seen together in Chennai along with director Atlee. Several of their pictures and videos surfaced online leading to speculations about Deepika making a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh and Atlee's upcoming film Jawan. Nayanthara is also a part of the project(Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan says 'inevitable issues surrounding us' led to Jawan's delay)

In a new video, Deepika got off a bus at the Chennai airport, while Shah Rukh was seen speaking to several people near a car. Atlee was also seen in the clip walking with others. In another part of the video, the trio laughed as they shared a conversation.

In the video, Shah Rukh wore a white T-shirt, jacket, pants and a cap. Deepika opted for a denim shirt, matching pants and sneakers. Atlee was dressed in an all-black ensemble. Reacting to the pictures and clips, a fan asked, "Is Deepika also a part of Jawan?" Another person said, "Deepika's cameo might be shot in this schedule." A comment read, "Woah... another movie together."

Jawan features Shah Rukh and Nayanthara in lead roles. The film is slated to release on June 2, 2023, and is the first collaboration between Atlee and Shah Rukh. The actor and his wife Gauri Khan's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, produced Jawan. The film will release in theatres worldwide in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani's directorial film Dunki in pipeline along with Taapsee Pannu. Dunki is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon and Raju. The film went on floors this April, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.

Fans will see Deepika next in Project K, opposite Prabhas. She will also be seen in Siddharth's film Fighter, her first project with Hrithik Roshan. Deepika also has the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan in pipeline.

