Shah Rukh Khan arriving in Lucknow for KKR's IPL match? Lucknow Police warns against spreading fake news

Shah Rukh Khan is often seen at the Indian Premiere League matches. Rumours started doing the rounds that the actor will make it to his team Kolkata Knight Riders' match in Lucknow today. Consequently, Lucknow police issued a warning on social media against spreading fake news about the Dunki actor's arrival in the Uttar Pradesh capital. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will shoot for his next film soon: ‘I needed some rest after 3 films’) Lucknow police has issued warning against Shah Rukh Khan's arrival in Lucknow.(AFP)

Lucknow police cautions against fake news

For the unversed, today Shah Rukh's team Kolkata Knight Riders is all set to clash with Lucknow Super Giants. The cricket match will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Lucknow police took to their official handle and tweeted, “It is being reported in some social media/media that Shahrukh Khan is coming to support KKR team in today's IPL match. No such information has been received in this regard yet. Unnecessary rumours should not be spread otherwise strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours.”

Shah Rukh was seen with his younger son Abram at the KKR IPL matches recently. However, Lucknow police officials put an end to any rumours regarding the actor attending Sunday's IPL match. KKR Vs Lucknow Super Giants match will air at 7:30 pm on Sunday, April 5.

About Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders is a professional franchise cricket team representing Kolkata. It is co-owned by Shah Rukh, Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta. KKR's home ground is Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium. Shreyas Santosh Iyer is currently the captain of KKR. Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo Re (we will perform, fight, and win!) is the official theme of the team, and purple and gold are the official colours.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in crucial roles. The movie garnered ₹227 crore net in India, reported by Sacnilk.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in King.