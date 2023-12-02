Shah Rukh Khan's advice to fan who doesn't want to live in Canada anymore: 'India is best but take decision carefully'

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans as he chatted with them and answered lots of interesting questions about his upcoming film Dunki during an Ask SRK session on X (formerly Twitter). Among the countless fans that wrote to Shah Rukh was one from Canada, who wanted to return to India after listening to Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, the third song from Dunki, which was unveiled as Dunki Drop 3 on Friday. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan said this when fan asked about action in Dunki, Jawan and Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's advice to fan

Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Dunki, which is based around the theme of immigration.

Shah Rukh Khan asked the fan to think carefully and not take a decision in rush. He said that 'sometimes we have to do work outside and make a life for ourselves'. During his Ask SRK session, the fan had tweeted, "I am living in Canada since eight years... after listening to Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se I don't feel like staying here anymore... I'm coming to India... aa raha hoon (I am coming)..."

Responding to the fan, Shah Rukh wrote, "Arre yaar (oh my friend)… I also feel India is the best but take all decisions carefully. Sometimes we have to do work outside and make a life for ourselves."

Seeing Shah Rukh's response, many X users also chimed in. One wrote, "Agreed, patriotism is one side, but living a better life is something else." A second tweeted, “Exactly; sometimes decisions are taken as per the need of the hour.”

Shah Rukh Khan's advice to a person, who wanted to return to India.

About Dunki

During his latest Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh Khan answered a host of questions about Dunki, and why it was an emotional film that will resonate with all Indians and especially those that live abroad or wish to move aboard. Dunki is about immigrant dreams and the the things people go through in their quest to live abroad.

The latest Dunki song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se talks about leaving one's hometown and settling in a foreign country. Sharing the song, Shah Rukh had also revealed that it was his favourite track from the film. Apart from Shah Rukh, Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Dunki is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Jio Studios. It will hit theatres in India on December 22. Dunki will clash with Prashant Neel's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire at the box office over Christmas. The film stars Prabhas in the lead.

