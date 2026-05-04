Shah Rukh Khan cheers for Sunil Narine after he scripts history with 200 IPL wickets: ‘We love you like our own family’

He shared a picture with Sunil, and wrote in the caption, “Sunil, my friend… here’s to 15 seasons… over 200 wickets… 3 titles and many more with the @KKRiders franchise around the globe!!! You are a magician and we love you like our own family. Big hug for today and always… Be healthy and keep smiling! #SunilNarine”

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine became the first overseas player to complete 200 wickets in the tournament during Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. KKR co-owner and actor Shah Rukh Khan took to his X account to shower praises on his momentous feat and also share a special note for their decades-long friendship. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan unveils first poster of Saif Ali Khan’s thriller Kartavya, announces Netflix release date )

Sunil has been with Kolkata since joining the tournament in 2012 and remains one of the most consistent bowlers in the competition. The wicket of Arora made Narine only the third bowler in IPL history to reach the 200-wicket mark. Yuzvendra Chahal remains the tournament’s highest wicket-taker, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar had earlier become the first fast bowler to enter the 200-wicket club. Narine reached the landmark when he bowled Salil Arora during SRH’s innings, moving from 199 to 200 IPL wickets.

More on the KKR VS SRH match Meanwhile, the victory over SRH marked KKR's third straight win of the season, following a poor start in which they suffered five consecutive losses along with a no-result. Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict SRH to 165 in the first innings.

Raghuvanshi, who won the Player of the Match for his 59, said wins are crucial in a long tournament, noting that gaining momentum now can help the team keep progressing forward.

"In a long tournament, wins are very important. As you saw at the start, when you're not winning, it's tough to come back. But now that we're winning, the momentum can carry us forward, and hopefully we can keep that going," he said at the post-match press conference as quoted in a release from KKR.

KKR has risen to eight spot in the table with their third win, having also endured five losses and a no result, giving them seven points. SRH is at the fourth spot, with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points.