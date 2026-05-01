Shah Rukh Khan unveils first poster of Saif Ali Khan’s thriller Kartavya, announces Netflix release date

Earlier in the day, Netflix unveiled a new poster from the film featuring Saif in a rugged police avatar. Sporting bruises on his face and dressed in uniform, the actor is seen standing alone in a field, hinting at the intense and gritty tone of the story.

Posting about the film on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote, “Kartavya ke iss chakravyuh mein, har faisla ek imtihaan hoga (In this labyrinth of duty, every decision will be a test). Watch Kartavya, out 15 May, only on Netflix.”

Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming thriller Kartavya, directed by Pulkit, is set to premiere on Netflix on May 15. The release date was announced by Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday. The superstar, whose banner Red Chillies Entertainment has produced the film, shared the update with fans on social media. (Also read: ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s ego and my self-respect’: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya opens up on years-long falling out with actor )

About Kartavya The film revolves around a police officer struggling to balance his responsibilities in a morally complicated world. As danger escalates around him, he finds himself torn between duty, personal relationships and the emotional burden of his choices. The narrative delves into themes of justice, guilt, power and silence, while exploring how far one can go in the name of responsibility.

Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the film promises an emotionally layered story packed with intense performances and grounded storytelling.

Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Kartavya also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles. The film will begin streaming on Netflix from May 15.