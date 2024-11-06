Shah Rukh Khan has witty response to Gautam Gambhir's birthday wish; says he might reach out to Tiger Shroff for advice

A few days after his 59th birthday, actor Shah Rukh Khan responded to celebrities who wished him on his special day. The actor celebrated his birthday on November 2 and people showered him with love. Shah Rukh replied to Kamal Haasan, Hansal Mehta, Anil Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Tiger Shroff, Tesher and Remo D'souza, among others. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan gifts DJ Ganesh his autographed laptop with 'special note', he calls it 'best Diwali gift') Shah Rukh Khan replied to Gautam Gambhir and Tiger Shroff's birthday wishes for him.

How Shah Rukh reacted to Gautam Gambhir's post

On X (formerly Twitter), Gautam Gambhir wrote, "Here’s to the man who keeps turning 25! Your energy, charisma & charm gets more youthful every year! May you keep spreading love forever! @iamsrk." The actor replied, "I’m 25?!? I thought I was younger…. Ha ha… thank you GG for being such an inspiration. And the honesty u bring to life. My Captain forever and more. Love u."

Shah Rukh responds to Kamal, Tiger's wishes too

Kamal Haasan said, "Happy Birthday my friend @iamsrk. You've lived with dignity and charm, always wearing a smile that could still a nation. May you continue to light up screens and hearts alike!" He responded, "Thank you @ikamalhaasan sir. This was very sweet and graceful as always. Looking forward to your next for inspiration. Best wishes and hugs…love u sir."

Tiger Shroff tweeted, "Happy birthday to the king of kings! Wish you infinite energy health and happiness always @iamsrk Sir." Shah Rukh said, "Thank you Tiger for the wishes. Lots of love. Working on my abs too, might reach out to you for some advice. Ha ha!!" Remo said, "Happy birthday sir. @iamsrk THE KING." The actor replied, "Thank u Remo… break a leg!! Actually don’t please!!!! and look after your health. Love to u."

Shah Rukh replied to Tiger's tweet too.

Shah Rukh replies to Anil, Hansal's tweets too

Anil Sharma wrote, "Happiest birthday to my dearest n iconic star of India .. my favourite @iamsrk. Ishwar iss nav varsh main aapko aur Bhi khushiyon se Nawaze (May God bless you with more happiness this new year)." Shah Rukh said, "Shukriya (Thank you) Anil Ji…. May God bless you too and may you continue to make big big movies!! Love to u."

Shah Rukh responded to Hansal's wish too.

Hansal Mehta's tweet read, "My top 10 @iamsrk favourites (not necessarily in order)--Swades, Chak De India, Paheli, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Devdas, My Name Is Khan, Josh, Anjaam, Fan, Main Hoon Na. Happy Birthday SRK." He replied, "Thank u, Hansal… loving the Disorder!! Big hug and love to u." Tesher posted a video singing Chaiyya Chaiyya and wrote, "Happy birthday legend!!! @iamsrk." The actor said, "Thank u for the wishes Tesher. I feel like Shah Rukh Khan… ha ha….whenever I miss myself I listen to your song with the kids. Love u."

Shah Rukh's next films

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly, his daughter, Suhana Khan, will also be part of the film. He will also lend his voice to the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King, slated for release in Indian theatres on December 20.