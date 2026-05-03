Shah Rukh Khan helps pregnant Deepika Padukone climb stairs during King shoot; internet calls him ‘green flag’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who recently announced her second pregnancy, are currently filming their much-anticipated project King in South Africa. Now, a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot has caught everyone’s attention, showing Shah Rukh offering his hand to help Deepika as she climbs a flight of stairs.

Shah Rukh Khan helps Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have previously worked together in films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Pathaan.

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The clip captures Shah Rukh offering his hand to Deepika as they head up a flight of steps between takes.

Dressed in a black shirt and pants, Shah Rukh is seen pausing mid-step to look back at his co-star before extending his hand in a protective gesture. Deepika is then seen accepting his gesture and the two going up the stairs together. Deepika is seen in a bright orange top, paired with vibrant, multi-coloured, flowy pants.

Social media users were all heart for Shah Rukh’s sweet gesture towards Deepika Padukone, with many calling it deeply endearing. One social media user wrote, “Love&Respect Mr.Shah Rukh Khan King of Bollywood”.

“Beautiful… SRK and Depu,” one fan wrote. Another admirer shared, “What a gentleman he is”.

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{{^usCountry}} One fan wrote, “That's why he is KING KHAN”, with one commenting, “Love their dynamics”. “He is such a darling,” another shared. One mentioned, “Green flag men, instilled in them by birth.” One comment read, “Always a gentleman”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One fan wrote, “That's why he is KING KHAN”, with one commenting, “Love their dynamics”. “He is such a darling,” another shared. One mentioned, “Green flag men, instilled in them by birth.” One comment read, “Always a gentleman”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One wrote, “Seeing SRK & Deepika walk hand-in-hand in those King leaks😭, just took me back to all those butterflies from #OmShantiOm, #ChennaiExpress & #HappyNewYear. Some pairs just age like fine wine #KingLeaks #SRKDeepika". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One wrote, “Seeing SRK & Deepika walk hand-in-hand in those King leaks😭, just took me back to all those butterflies from #OmShantiOm, #ChennaiExpress & #HappyNewYear. Some pairs just age like fine wine #KingLeaks #SRKDeepika". {{/usCountry}}

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This video emerged shortly after images from the South Africa schedule of King went viral, capturing Shah Rukh and Deepika filming an elaborate, visually striking sequence. The photos spread like wildfire across fan pages, fuelling excitement and sparking speculation about the scene.

In the leaked visuals, Deepika was seen in a flowy orange outfit, while Shah Rukh appeared in a striped white-and-blue shirt paired with blue trousers. At that time, following the emergence of the visuals, director Siddharth Anand reacted strongly to the leak, urging fans to stop circulating them online.

Anand shared a note on X requesting fans not to post or share any leaked content from the sets. In the message, he wrote, “REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of KING. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation. ❤️ Shah Rukh Khan in & as KING.” He stressed that the team is working “round the clock” to deliver a complete big-screen experience and urged audiences to avoid fragmented, out-of-context spoilers.

More about the film

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King also stars Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and others. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film reportedly features Shah Rukh as a seasoned assassin in a dark underworld, with Suhana playing his protégé. It is slated for release this Christmas.

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, as well as a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Pathan grossed ₹1055 crore worldwide, while Jawan brought in ₹1160 crore. Dunki was not as successful, bringing in ₹454 crore worldwide. He took a break in 2024 and began shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King last year. Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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