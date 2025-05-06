Shah Rukh Khan makes dashing entry in black for Met Gala 2025, sports huge K necklace. See pics

King Khan is here at the Met! Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in black for his debut at the Met Gala 2025, dripping in Sabyasachi jewels. Shah Rukh smiled and waved at fans as he made his way out of the Carlyle Hotel to enter the van. (Also read: Met Gala 2025 live updates: Shah Rukh Khan rocks enormous ‘K’ necklace for debut; stars arrive in ‘dandy’ fits) Shah Rukh Khan stunned at the Met Gala 2025, sporting a walking stick.

Shah Rukh's Met Gala 2025 look

Shah Rukh wore a black blazer and paired it with a pair of matching black trousers. However what stole the spotlight was a huge ‘K’ necklace, along with several other neckpieces. His look has been styled by celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi.

Shah Rukh waved at excited fans as he made his way out of the Carlyle Hotel. He was surrounded by heavy security as paparazzi and fans tried to get a glimpse of him. Shah Rukh smiled and gave flying kisses to fans for a few seconds, before entering the van. Pictures and videos were shared by fan pages of the star on X. Check it out here:

Apart from Shah Rukh, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh are all set to make their debut at the Met Gala this year. On May 5, they will join several celebrities from across the world on the grand fashion stage at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The event will celebrate the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibit will feature a range of garments, paintings, photographs, and more, exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism.

On the work front, fans will see Shah Rukh in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. The movie will release globally in 2026. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix.