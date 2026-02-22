Shah Rukh Khan meets ailing Salim Khan at Lilavati Hospital in late night visit

On Saturday evening, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan visited veteran screenwriter Salim Khan at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The 90-year-old, who is also the father of actor Salman Khan, has been in the hospital since 17 February. Shah Rukh's late-night visit was also seen as support to Salman and his family during a concerning time. Salim Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at a party in 2018.

Shah Rukh Khan visits Salim Khan While no visuals of Shah Rukh at the hospital surfaced, paparazzi accounts shared videos of Shah Rukh's car first entering the Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evening, and then exiting around an hour later. Reports say that Salman was also present at the hospital with his father at the time.

The two Khans have been good friends for over three decades and have worked together in numerous films, including Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Shah Rukh has spoken about the influence of Salim Khan in his life and career numerous times, crediting the veteran screenwriter for his success.

Salim Khan health update 90-year-old Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital on February 17 and is recovering slowly. He suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors confirmed on Wednesday that his condition is stable and that he is being kept under close watch in the intensive care unit (ICU).

According to the statement released by the hospital, Salim Khan was brought to the emergency department of Lilavati by the family doctor, following which he was shifted to the ICU for monitoring. He was admitted at 8.30 am under the care of Dr Jalil D Parkar, Pulmonologist, Department of Chest Medicine.

Dr Jalil Parkar from Lilavati Hospital clarified that no surgery was performed. "There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage, which was very minimal and did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need for any surgery," he said, adding that the haemorrhage was "very minimal."

Several well-known names from the film industry, including Aamir Khan and Javed Akhtar, have been visiting Salim Khan since his admission.

About Salim Khan Salim Khan began his Bollywood career as an actor in the 60s, notably working in Teesri Manzil alongside Shammi Kapoor. But he found fame as a screenwriter in the 70s and 80s. As one half of the Salim-Javed duo, with Javed Akhtar, he wrote the screenplays, stories and scripts for numerous Bollywood hits. Together, they revolutionised Indian cinema in the 1970s, creating the "Angry Young Man" archetype and penning blockbusters like Sholay, Deewaar, and Zanjeer.

