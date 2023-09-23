Shah Rukh Khan calls Nayanthara's Jawan role 'amazing', adds 'couldn’t find more screen time unfortunately'

Shah Rukh Khan has said that Nayanthara's track in their recent film Jawan was ‘amazing’ but added that her screentime was 'unfortunately' less. He was responding to a fan who thanked the team of Jawan for representing women from all walks of life. Shah Rukh conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on X (formerly known as Twitter) and gave some interesting responses to his fans. (Also read: Jawan mints ₹7 cr in India on day 16)

Fan appreciates Jawan team

Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the fans wrote to Shah Rukh during the AMA session, “I loved Azad’s bond with Suji …the single mom storyline was so subtly done and really refreshing. Thank you for representing women from all walks of life. Love you Shah @iamsrk #AskSRK #Jawan.”

SRK on Nayanthara's role

Shah Rukh was quick to respond. He wrote, “I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan.”

Women in Jawan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Atlee, Jawan features several female actors including Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra, apart from Nayanthara. All the women in the film have been given meaty roles with character arcs that do not portray them as victims or lesser beings. All the women in the movie are fighters. While Deepika's character has a different kind of fight to save her son, Nayanthara's commanding persona showcases a powerful woman boss who is also a single mom. Priyamani's fighting skills and Ridhi's calm support add another layer to the narrative.

AbRam's reaction to Jawan

Another fan also asked Shah Rukh Khan about his youngest son AbRam's reaction to the film. They wrote, “Abram ne #Jawan dhek ke kya kaha (What did AbRam say upon watching Jawan)? #AskSRK @iamsrk.” He replied, “Baap Baap hota hai (The father remains father)..!! No no just joking. He loved the fight with the big guy….he loved it in the climax. #Jawan.”

Jawan at the box office

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jawan is inching close to ₹1000 crore mark at the global box office. It released on the occasion of Janmashtami, September 7. The film marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON