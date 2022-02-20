Shah Rukh Khan ‘new look’ pic with long hair and beard goes viral. Here's the truth behind it

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are sharing an unseen picture of the actor on social media. The photo shows him with long hair, a thick beard and all dressed up in a black tuxedo.

Many believed it to be his new look from upcoming film Pathan but that's not the truth. In reality, the picture is a photoshopped version of a picture from one of his old photoshoots with Dabboo Ratnani in 2017.

Dabboo had shared the photo on Facebook with the caption, “Sexy Isn’t A Shape, It’s An Attitude Big Love! Shah Rukh Khan.”

Fans, however, loved Shah Rukh's long hair avatar. “Uff this is soo gorgeous and so unlike any feels he has given before,” wrote a person. “Shah Rukh has left us speechless and breathless with this super-hot never-before-seen look,” wrote another. “You simply can’t take your eyes off him,” read another comment.

Shah's real look these days is also quite similar. He has been seen with long hair tied in a bun but with his his mask on. He was last seen at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.

The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film released in 2018 and the actor has not announced his next film since. He will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. But the team has not officially announced the movie yet.

Shah Rukh has been keeping a low profile on social media as well since his eldest son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with a drugs case by the Narcotic Control Bureau in October last year. Aryan was granted bail after spending almost three weeks in jail.

Aryan and his younger sister Suhana recently represented Shah Rukh at the IPL auction in Bengaluru.

