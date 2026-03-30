Shah Rukh Khan poses with Ranveer Singh amid buzz over his silence on Dhurandhar success, fans defend him

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently the talk of the town, dominating social media chatter ever since the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. While the film continues its dream run at the box office, a section of fans has been busy speculating over Shah Rukh Khan’s silence on its success. Amid the ongoing buzz, a picture of Ranveer and Shah Rukh posing together has now surfaced online, quickly grabbing attention across platforms. At the moment, Ranveer Singh is getting plaudits for his role in Dhurandhar 2.

Shah Rukh poses with Ranveer Recently, several celebrities, from Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh to Shah Rukh Khan, were seen attending the lavish birthday celebration of businessman Mohit Kamboj’s daughter, Mishka Kamboj, in Mumbai. Now, several pictures and videos from the party have surfaced on social media.

One picture that’s stealing the spotlight features Shah Rukh posing with Ranveer. The photo, now going viral on social media, captures the duo smiling together amid the celebrations, joined by friends including Shilpa Shetty.

The sighting comes amid growing chatter among social media users, who have been wondering why none of the three Khans – Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir – have publicly acknowledged the massive box office success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Now, their fans have come forward to defend, saying the picture silences all the speculation. One wrote, “Baazigar duo with dhurandhar & others.”

“King of Hearts Shah Rukh Khan stole the show,” another shared. One social media user wrote, “He let Ranveer take the limelight..everyone needs their minutes.”

“Why will there be issue with them, just coz he doesn't make ask post about him doesn't mean they hv problem,” one commented.