Shah Rukh Khan poses with Ranveer Singh amid buzz over his silence on Dhurandhar success, fans defend him
Now, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh's fans have come forward to defend, saying the picture silences all the speculation.
Actor Ranveer Singh is currently the talk of the town, dominating social media chatter ever since the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. While the film continues its dream run at the box office, a section of fans has been busy speculating over Shah Rukh Khan’s silence on its success. Amid the ongoing buzz, a picture of Ranveer and Shah Rukh posing together has now surfaced online, quickly grabbing attention across platforms.
Shah Rukh poses with Ranveer
Recently, several celebrities, from Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh to Shah Rukh Khan, were seen attending the lavish birthday celebration of businessman Mohit Kamboj’s daughter, Mishka Kamboj, in Mumbai. Now, several pictures and videos from the party have surfaced on social media.
One picture that’s stealing the spotlight features Shah Rukh posing with Ranveer. The photo, now going viral on social media, captures the duo smiling together amid the celebrations, joined by friends including Shilpa Shetty.
The sighting comes amid growing chatter among social media users, who have been wondering why none of the three Khans – Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir – have publicly acknowledged the massive box office success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Now, their fans have come forward to defend, saying the picture silences all the speculation. One wrote, “Baazigar duo with dhurandhar & others.”
“King of Hearts Shah Rukh Khan stole the show,” another shared. One social media user wrote, “He let Ranveer take the limelight..everyone needs their minutes.”
“Why will there be issue with them, just coz he doesn't make ask post about him doesn't mean they hv problem,” one commented.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the spy action thriller Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres in December 2025 and earned over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The film franchise follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Dhurandhar 2 has collected over ₹1250 crore worldwide and more than ₹840 crore net in India.
What’s next for Shah Rukh
Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. According to reports, Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji are also part of the ensemble cast. The action film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.
Shah Rukh is also set to share screen space with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth for the first time in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2. Earlier this month, Mohanlal’s stylist, Jishad Shamsudeen, took to his Instagram stories to post an AI-made picture of a grey-haired Shah Rukh taking the wheel as Mohanlal sat by him and Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar took up the back seat. While re-sharing the post, Jishad wrote, “Kandippa irukkum (for sure),” seemingly not just confirming Shah Rukh’s cameo, but also that Jailer 2 will have a scene with all of them together.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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