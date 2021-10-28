Shah Rukh Khan pouts, poses with co-stars in unseen, old BTS pics from latest Diwali ad. See here

A couple of never-before-seen pictures of Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of his recent ad shoot have surfaced online. The actor had shot for a commercial for a chocolate brand on the occasion of Diwali before his son, Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3.

In the pictures, posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Shah Rukh posed with his co-stars appearing in the ad. In one picture, the actor pouted and posed with a few young artists. In another, he posed with an older woman who was wearing his sunglasses.

The ad, urging viewers to shop local on the occasion of Diwali, has been garnering attention from fans amid Aryan's legal battle. Shah Rukh has been away from the spotlight since Aryan was arrested in a drug-related case. He was taken into custody by a team of Narcotics Control Bureau who conducted a raid on an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise.

Aryan has been stationed in Arthur Road Jail, in Mumbai, since earlier this month while his legal team has made several attempts at getting his bail. The legal team has submitted a fresh bail plea at the Bombay High Court and the verdict is expected to arrive on Thursday.

Shah Rukh is yet to comment on the developments but was seen when visited Aryan in jail. A prison official told PTI that the meeting lasted for 15-20 minutes and four guards were present along with them. They spoke on the intercom, with a glass wall between them. The actor was also photographed greeting those seated outside the jail at the time of his exit.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have received support from their friends and colleagues in the industry. These include Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, and Pooja Bedi, among others.