Shah Rukh Khan praises Sidharth Malhotra's 'solid performance' in Shershaah, Karan Johar says 'Love you Bhai'

Shah Rukh Khan was impressed with Sidharth Malhotra's performance in Shershaah. The war-themed film is based on the life of an Indian soldier, Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra who fought during the Kargil War. Sidharth plays the titular role.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan shared the poster of Shershaah along with his review. "'If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live.' – King, Jr. Watching the impactful story of legendary Kargil War hero Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC), on screen makes us realise the meaning of this quote. Watch #Shershaah with Sid's solid performance," he tweeted.

Karan Johar retweeted Shah Rukh's verdict and wrote, "Love you Bhai!!!! The team of our film #Shershaah is so excited to read this! Thank you." Sidharth too retweeted Shah Rukh's tweet and said, "Sir (folded hands and smiling face emojis) thank you so much (heart emoji)."

Love you Bhai!!!! The team of our film #Shershaah is so excited to read this! Thank you ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/0e6FON7cSd — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 12, 2021

Shershaah skipped the theatres and directly released on Amazon Prime. In its review, Hindustan Times said that thought Sidharth delivered a sincere performance, Vishnu Varadhan's uneven direction and Kiara Advani's jarring accent is unforgivable.

"Call it producer Karan Johar’s sustained love for Fawad Khan or simply his good sense, but none of his ‘India-Pakistan’ movies — Raazi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and this — can be faulted for playing to the gallery. Shershaah, regardless of how successful it is at condensing Captain Batra’s incredible life into two hours (not very, unfortunately), is a character study first. It’s a shame, then, that it can’t help but subdue the war hero’s natural fieriness with a distinct dollop of vanilla," the review read.

Also read: Shershaah review: Sidharth Malhotra plays Vikram Batra with saintly sincerity in Amazon's simplistic war drama

Besides praising Sidharth, Shah Rukh also marked 14 years of Chak De India. Sharing a hazy picture of himself, Shah Rukh wrote, "Just felt like thanking all the young ladies of Chak De India for making the film such a beautiful experience. And Shimit, Adi, @yrf, #MirRanjanNegi, @jaideepsahni, @sudeepdop, @Sukhwindermusic and all involved with this labour of love for making me the ‘Gunda’ of the film."