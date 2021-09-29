Shah Rukh Khan reacts to sons Aryan Khan-AbRam bonding over games: 'Brothers who play together...'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to a picture of his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan ‘bonding’ over games. Taking to Instagram recently, Shah Rukh's wife and film producer-interior designer Gauri Khan gave a glimpse of their children.

In the picture, AbRam sat on Aryan's lap on a brown couch as they played together on a tablet. Sharing the photo, Gauri had captioned it, "Boys night out… @___aryan___" Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh wrote, "Games are the new ‘bonding’ force….brothers who play together I guess stay together…."

AbRam wore a black T-shirt with denim shorts and Aryan opted for a white one with dark coloured pants as they spent time together. Several celebs including Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Zoya Akhtar dropped red heart emojis on the picture. Farah Khan commented, “Beautiful boys.. well done Gauri.” Shweta Bachchan posted nazar amulet emojis on the post.

Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot in 1991. They are parents to three children -- Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Earlier this year, Aryan graduated from the University of Southern California. He was pursuing a course in film studies there. Suhana is also studying films at the Tisch School of the Arts, New York University.

Earlier, speaking on Aryan becoming an actor, Shah Rukh had said on David Letterman’s show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer. He came and said ‘I don’t think I want to act’. And his issue was, which I think is very practical and honest, he said, ‘Every time I’ll be compared to you. So if I do well, it will not be because I got skilled at this. It’ll be oh obviously he’s his son, so he will do well. It’s in the genes. And if I don’t do well, it’ll always be, look at him. What his father did and look at him. What is he doing?’ So he said ‘I don’t want to be in that kind of position’.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. He hasn’t officially announced his next project yet but is expected to make a comeback with Pathan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Yash Raj Film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.