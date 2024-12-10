Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam learnt Hindi lines for Mufasa with Suhana: ‘It’s a perfect keepsake’

Shah Rukh Khan has voiced the Mufasa in Hindi version of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, with his son Aryan Khan lending his voice as Simba. Shah Rukh’s youngest son AbRam Khan has voiced Mufasa (cub).

Shah Rukh on working with Aryan and AbRam

Shah Rukh opened up about working with his sons in a new video released by the studio on Tuesday. The video was posted on Instagram, which shows Shah Rukh looking back at working with Aryan in The Incredibles.

"When we (Shah Rukh and Aryan) did the dubbing, it was difficult as compared to today’s time. The commonality which I found in both of them was that they worked with a lot of patience. And I was not sure if they would have that kind of patience at such a young age,” Shah Rukh said in Hindi in the video.

The actor added, “But both of them prepared a lot for the project. They used to sit and learn Hindi lines. If I am asked about the difference, I feel when Aryan first did the dubbing for The Incredibles, more people used to speak in Hindi, so learning and doing the job in Hindi was a little bit easy”.

Here, Shah Rukh expressed that he was concerned if AbRam would be able to adapt to the changed times.

“It has been around 10-15 years... Now, people are more akin to speaking in English. I am happy that he worked hard on the project. He learnt his 20-25 Hindi lines with his sister (Suhana). So, the whole family was involved,” shared the actor.

The common element

Shah Rukh also noted one common element of Aryan and AbRam’s voices, saying they have a delicate voice.

“For me, what is exciting is that when I listen to Aryan’s voice from his previous film, it sounds very different to his current voice... And similarly, I am just hoping, it will be the same case when I will listen to AbRam’s voice after 8 or 10 years.... For me, it is a great memory to have kept the voice of Aryan and Abram with me in a film. It is a keepsake for me and something for records,” he ended with pride.

About the film

Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel, and helmed by Barry Jenkins. It is drawn from the 1994 animated classic The Lion King, which was adapted by Jon Favreau in 2019. The film will trace the story of Simba’s father, depicting his journey from an orphaned lion cub to a leader.

When it comes to the Hindi version. Sanjay Mishra has dubbed for Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade for Timon, Makarand Deshpande for Rafiki and Meiyang Chang for Taka.

Mahesh Babu has lent his voice for the role of Mufasa in Telugu version, ⁠Brahmanandam as Pumbaa, ⁠Ali as Timon, ⁠Satyadev as Taka and ⁠Ayyappa P Sharma as Kiros. It has just been announced that Tamil actor Arjun Das is the voice of Mufasa in Tamil.

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King will be released in India on December 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.