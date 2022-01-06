Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is back at it with golden hour pics. Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor cheer for her

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a couple of fresh pictures on Instagram. The photos show her posing in a golden glow as sunlight filters in through her windows.

Suhana is lounging on her couch in an animal-print dress. Her long hair falls on her shoulder and her nails are painted in bright red. Both the pictures are similar, clicked perhaps just seconds apart. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Wait lemme pose for u.”

Actor Ananya Panday, who is one of Suhana's best friends, wrote, “Glg" with a heart-eyes emoji. She was perhaps hinting at how Suhana is ‘glowing’ in the photos. Her other friend, Shanaya Kapoor wrote “Sue" with a bunch of red heart emojis. Others who reacted to the post were Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan.

Suhana's last post was on December 27 as she posted close up pictures of herself. “Do not disturb,” she had captioned those. Suhana had been studying in United States for a few years. She enrolled herself for the film studies course at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. In November, she shared a post that hinted that she may finally be leaving New York forever.

Suhana is the middle child of Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan. She has an elder brother (Aryan Khan) and a younger brother (AbRam Khan). Last year, Aryan was arrested for his alleged involvement in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The case blew up into a huge controversy but Aryan was later released on bail.

Upon his release, Suhana showed her love and support for Aryan with a photo collage that also included their father Shah Rukh. “I love u,” she wrote with the post. Suhana has previously expressed her interest in becoming an actor like her father.

