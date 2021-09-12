Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is talking to the moon in new picture from New York

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is back to sharing daily updates on Instagram. After offering followers a view from her New York apartment, Suhana has shared a photo of the city's skyline.

In the photo, posted on Instagram Stories on Saturday, Suhana is looking at the moon while sitting on a bouclé sofa. She is wearing a wearing a black, short dress and has her back to the camera. Her long hair is falling loose on her back and she is facing a view of the New York skyline. Suhana did not share any message with her photo.

Suhana Khan's photo.

On Friday, Suhana had posted a photo of herself, lying on her couch while soaking in the views from her apartment window. She was wearing a black crop top and loose pants in the photo.

In August, Suhana had shared a photo of herself, posing in a white sheer top and denim shorts. She wore dewy makeup, tied her hair in a bun and struck a pose in sunlight.

She recently went on a holiday to Portugal, where she posed for pictures near a lake and even visited Serbia with her mother, Gauri Khan. The two posed for pictures outside Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade. Later, Gauri also turned photographer for her daughter, sharing a bunch of her pictures on Instagram. In the photos, Suhana posed by a pool, holding up a can of Coca Cola, wearing a white tank top and blue shorts.

Suhana is a student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she is enrolled in a film studies course. Like her father Shah Rukh, she, too, wishes to become an actor. Her elder brother, Aryan Khan recently graduated from University of Southern California. He, too, was enrolled in a film studies course. He does not wish to be an actor but a filmmaker.