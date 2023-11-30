Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Vijay’s Leo, Rajinikanth’s Jailer make it to IMDb top 10 movies of 2023; see full list

IMDb released its list of top 10 most popular Indian movies of 2023 that released theatrically between January 1 and November 6 this year. The website said that their year-end list is based on page views of the more than 200 million visitors to the site worldwide. Films ranging across languages such as Jawan and Leo made the cut this year, with these particular titles having a user rating of 5 or more, making them a clear fan-favourite. Check out the list. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan tops IMDb's list of 10 most popular Indian stars, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone follow)

Shahrukh Khan and Vijay in Jawan and Leo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#1 Jawan

Atlee’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan topped the list and the director is on cloud nine about the fact. He says, “Jawan is a captivating action entertainer that portrays the emotional odyssey of a man determined to rectify social injustices. The reception and love it received from audiences worldwide is overwhelming.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#2 Pathaan

Yet another Shah Rukh-starrer joined the list this year – this one directed by Siddharth Anand and marking the entry of a new R&AW agent in the YRF spy universe. The film saw him play a R&AW agent, who forms a special unit to complete a mission and stop a terrorist (John Abraham) from wreaking havoc in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#3 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

This Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer won hearts for all the right reasons this year and director Karan Johar says, “The team and I are overwhelmed with the love and warmth we have received for the film. To be on this list of IMDb is a massive validation, I feel more energised as a filmmaker now.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#4 Leo

The list would seem incomplete without the latest addition to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s exciting Lokesh Cinematic Universe that was preceded by Kaithi and Vikram. The Tamil film Leo stars Vijay and Trisha in lead roles, and is an adaptation of the 2005 English film and the 1997 graphic novel, A History of Violence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#5 OMG 2

The sequel to OMG! served a much-needed and important lesson when it comes to sex education. Starring Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, it looks like this satirical comedy was a worthy sequel to a hit film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#6 Jailer

This Nelson Dilipkumar directorial saw Rajinikanth play a retired Jailer whose idyllic existence receives a massive blow. The Tamil film also saw cameos by Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar and Malayalam star Mohanlal, much to the delight of fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#7 Gadar2

When Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released in 2001, it revived Sunny Deol’s career. Years later, the sequel did the same with the Ameesha Patel co-starrer taking the story forward from where the prequel left off.

#8 The Kerala Story

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adah Sharma plays Shalini Unnikrishnan, a college student from Kerala, who loses her identity, faith and life due to religious extremism. The film might have left the audience split, but the title was clearly popular enough to make the list.

#9 Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

This Luv Ranjan rom-com left the audience split as much as his previous films did. Ranbir Kapoor plays a carefree businessman and womaniser, while Shraddha Kapoor plays an ambitious chartered accountant in this comedic film.

#10 Bholaa

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. Ajay Devgn plays a truck driver who has been released from jail but finds himself in the middle of a conspiracy much bigger than him. The entire story takes place in the span of a night.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON