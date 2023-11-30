close_game
News / Htcity / Cinema / Jawan child actor Seeza Saroj Mehta: Shah Rukh uncle used to ask me to kiss on my forehead

Jawan child actor Seeza Saroj Mehta: Shah Rukh uncle used to ask me to kiss on my forehead

ByNavya Kharbanda
Nov 30, 2023 03:16 PM IST

Child actor Seeza Saroj Mehta talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee in Jawan.

Child actor Seeza Saroj Mehta marked her Bollywood debut in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan recently. Sharing her experience of working with King Khan, "I got scared on the first day of the shoot as I didn't know where and how Shah Rukh uncle would come, and when I looked back, he was standing there. He asked my name and asked, 'Do you know me?' I said no," tells the 8-year-old, while smiling.

Seeza Saroj Mehta with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan
Seeza Saroj Mehta with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

"I asked Shah Rukh uncle, 'Can I see his vanity from inside?' So he took me inside and offered me chocolate. I asked my mom if I could take it, and then took it from him. Jab bhi mein ache ache scenes karti thi toh Atlee uncle also used to give me chocolates," she further adds.

The young actor recounts a memorable incident during a late-night shoot: "Once we were shooting at 3 am, and there were two sets. The first set had Shah Rukh uncle and Atlee uncle, while the other one had Kaali uncle and me shooting. I was feeling sleepy, but then I got a call from the first set to be there. I ran, and I wanted to do the punch scene with Shah Rukh uncle. I was so excited that all my sleep was gone."

Mehta also speaks fondly of her co-star and actor Ridhi Dogra, saying, "Ridhi didi was the most fun as we used to play and enjoy a lot together on the sets." She candidly admits adding that she didn't know about Nayanthara and SRK's popularity. "Mujhe yeh nahi pata tha ki vo (actor Nayanthara) famous thi and Shah Rukh uncle ka bhi nahi pata tha ki vo famous hain."

The film's success brought immense joy to the little. "They (audience) all were cheering. I was happy to see everyone so happy with the film. Everyone was clapping as whistling on many scenes in the theatre," she expresses, showing her delight at the positive reception.

Despite her young age, she is dedicated towards acting as her career later on. "Maine kabhi acting classes nahi li, but mujhe bahut maza aata hai acting karne mai, I want to do this in the future also," she ends.

