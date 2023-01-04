Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan title remains unchanged, trailer out on Jan 10

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan will be released on January 10. Yash Raj Films – the production house backing Pathaan – reportedly always planned to release the trailer two weeks before the film’s release as part of a 'clear strategy' to fan the ‘frenzy around Pathaan’. This comes after rumours that the film's title was being changed amid criticism following the release of the film's first song Besharam Rang, which featured Deepika in an orange swimsuit. Makers of Pathaan were recently asked to implement 'changes' in the movie, including its songs, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi had said. Also read: CBFC asks Pathaan makers to make changes in Pathaan before release

Now, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed that Pathaan's title will not be changed, and after a delay, the action film's trailer would soon be released. On Wednesday, he tweeted, “Pathaan trailer on 10 Jan 2023… Pathaan [no title change] arrives in cinemas on 25 Jan 2023 [Republic Day weekend] in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

Speaking about the trailer, a source said, “Pathaan’s trailer is being released on January 10. The teaser sent internet to a tizzy. So, expect the trailer to cause a meltdown. The visually stunning trailer is a feast for big scale action entertainer lovers. It has stunning action set pieces that will wow you when you see the trailer... YRF always wanted to launch the trailer two weeks to the film’s release. They wanted to build intrigue around the film and create more anticipation and hysteria for the trailer. They have done the needful. Pathaan has become the hottest film in a long, long time and it’s because of a clear strategy to delay the trailer so that there is frenzy around Pathaan.”

Pathaan has been making news and facing boycott calls after the release of its song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh, which dropped on December 12. A sequence in the song shows Deepika wearing an orange swimsuit as she danced on the beach with Shah Rukh, which has been criticised by a section of people. Pathaan has been targeted by political leaders, and celebs like Vivek Agnihotri. Recently, the CBFC had asked the film's producer Yash Raj Films to submit a revised version of the action movie in accordance with board guidelines, Prasoon Joshi had said in a statement.

Recently, film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, had taken to Twitter and said that Pathaan was no longer the title of the Shah Rukh-starrer. He also claimed that the orange swimsuit worn by Deepika in the Besharam Rang music video would be changed or cut. on January 3, KRK had tweeted, "It’s confirm that Pathaan title is no more. Orange bikini is also no more. But now makers have decided to postpone the release of the film. Official announcement can come today or tomorrow.” Earlier, on January 2, he had tweeted, "Today Pathaan trailer didn’t release and it’s proof that whatever I said few days ago that is truth. @iamsrk has decided to change the title Pathaan! I said on the day of announcement that this title is wrong. But SRK refused to listen to me. Finally he is forced to listen to me."

Pathaan's second song Jhoome Jo Pathaan was released a couple of weeks ago, and also featured Deepika and Shah Rukh. Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.

