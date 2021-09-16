Shah Rukh Khan’s suggestions get rejected due to Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan. Watch funny new ad

Salman Khan shared the newest Disney+ Hotstar ad, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, and warmly welcomed him with a line from Dabangg. “Hmmm Swagat nahi karoge @iamsrk ka (Won’t you welcome Shah Rukh Khan)? #SiwaySRK,” he tweeted.

The ad, a continuation of the previous one, featured Shah Rukh standing on his balcony with Rajesh Jais, as a sea of fans waited outside. Rajesh informed Shah Rukh that he got a call from Disney+ Hotstar.

One by one, Shah Rukh’s ideas for a collaboration got shot down. Disney+ Hotstar did not want to go ahead with a crime drama because Ajay Devgn was already doing Rudra: The Edge of Darkness for them. The horror-comedy suggestion was shot down because of Saif Ali Khan’s recently-released Bhoot Police.

When Shah Rukh suggested ‘action’, Rajesh reminded him of the Indian Premier League. The idea of a college romance was met with, “90s khatam ho chuka hai (The 90s are over), sir.”

An exasperated Shah Rukh exclaimed, “Toh tu hi bata main kya karoon? Naachu (Then you tell me what I should do. Should I dance)?” Rajesh replied, “Actually, unhe abhi reality show nahi chahiye (they are not looking for a reality show right now).”

With all the options exhausted, Shah Rukh looked angrily at Rajesh and made him wave at the fans instead. The video ended with a voiceover saying that Disney+ Hotstar had non-stop T20 cricket, blockbuster movies, exclusive new shows and all the big stars - except Shah Rukh. It added a message of ‘to be continued’.

Shah Rukh thanked Salman for sharing the ad with a reference to their film, Karan Arjun, in which they played brothers. “Thanks bhaijaan. Ye bandhan abhi bhi pyaar ka bandhan hai (This bond is still one of love). #SiwaySRK,” he wrote.

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Zero, in 2018. While he has been busy with his production ventures, he is yet to announce his next project as an actor. He is set to make his comeback with an action-thriller titled Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.