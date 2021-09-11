Shah Rukh Khan fears if his fans will leave him for Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar in funny new ad. Watch

A new clip featuring Shah Rukh Khan talking about fellow actor Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar making their way to Disney+ Hotstar was shared by Karan Johar. The video, an ad for the digital platform, was shared by Karan Johar on Instagram. The filmmaker revealed the actor was feeling 'FOMO', short for fear of missing out.

In the video, Shah Rukh stood on his balcony with actor Rajesh Jais by his side and waved at fans gathered outside his home. Shah Rukh told Rajesh, "Dekha itne saare fans aate hai kabhi kisi ke ghar ke bahar (Have you seen so many fans gather outside any one's homes)?" Rajesh replied, "Nahi sir ab tak toh nahi dekha. Par aage ka kuch keh nahi sakte (No Sir, so far I haven't seen. But I don't know what will happen in the future)."

As he continued waving, Shah Rukh Khan asked, "Matlab (What do you mean)?" Rajesh responded, "Baki sab stars ke Disney+ Hotstar pe shows aur movies aa rahe hai na (All the other stars have their shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar)." Shah Rukh asked him, "Accha? Kaun baaki sab (Really? Who all)?"

Rajesh named a few actors including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt to which an upset Shah Rukh asked again, "Sab hai kya (Everyone is there)?" Rajesh told him, "Matlab sab toh nahi hai (Not everyone is there)." When Shah Rukh, with a glimmer of hope, asked him, "Kaun nahi hai (Who is not there)?" he replied, "Sir, aap (Sir you)." He then pointed at the fans asking Shah Rukh to wave at them.

The video ended with a voiceover saying, "Sabse bade stars Disney+ Hotstar pe sab hai siwaye Shah Rukh ke (All the big stars are on Disney+ Hotstar except Shah Rukh)." The words "to be continued" were written on the video as it came to an end.

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, "Never thought I’d see the day when even the Baadshah of Bollywood feels FOMO. Now I’ve seen everything!! @iamsrk."

Actor Ranveer Singh also shared the video on his Instagram account and captioned it, "Inka sans of humor toh alag hai bhaisahab!!! @iamsrk ko bhi fomo ho sakta hai (He has a different sense of humour. Even Shah Rukh can have FOMO)?? #siwaysrk #ad."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film Zero directed by Aanand L Rai. It also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Recently, he shot for Siddharth Anand's Pathan and Atlee's untitled film, though neither of the films has been officially announced. Pathan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.