Shah Rukh Khan has a sassy reaction to video of Gauri's mom shaking a leg, says he needs 'to take dancing lessons'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan rarely chit-chats with his family on social media, but when he does, it's always funny. On Thursday, Shah Rukh reacted to a video posted by his wife Gauri Khan, on the occasion of her mother's birthday.

“There is no one who can match your steps … happy birthday mom …” Gauri had written in her Instagram and Twitter posts, sharing a video of her mother dancing to the song Daddy Cool. Shah Rukh quote-tweeted Gauri's video, and wrote, "Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law."

Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law. https://t.co/6t5u0MtT6D — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2021

Several others replied to Gauri's Instagram post in the comments section. Nandita Mahtani, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Neelam Kothari Soni and others posted birthday wishes for Gauri's mother, Savita Chhiba.

In an earlier interview, Gauri revealed that the family's Mumbai house, Mannat, is ‘remote-controlled’ by her mother from Delhi. “Most of my organisation has been remote-controlled by my mum, who is in Delhi. She is on the hotline with the staff, pictures going back and forth, WhatsApp messages… ‘This space is dirty and this needs a full cleanup, this needs sanitisation’ and all that goes on. It keeps her busy and it keeps my staff in check,” Gauri told NDTV.

“I have learned so much from her, she is basically handling my home through remote control, via messages and phone calls. She has been a huge helping hand,” she added.

Shah Rukh, meanwhile, is reportedly working on two projects back-to-back. While neither has been officially announced, Shah Rukh recently shot for Siddharth Anand's Pathan and Atlee's untitled film. He was last seen on the big screen in Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, and has subsequently remained busy with projects produced through his Red Chillies Entertainment banner.