Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to unite to cheer for TB awareness cricket match

Bollywood takes to the pitch for a noble cause

The match will be held at the MCA Cricket Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The event is aimed at supporting the mission of a tuberculosis-free India and spreading awareness about the disease. The match, scheduled to begin at 5.30 pm, will see a galaxy of stars in attendance.

According to a source, the guest list of celebrities to attend the event includes names such as Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Abhishek, Bachchan, Rohit Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor.

Musical artists Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Guru Randhawa, Mika, and Himesh Reshammiya are expected to attend the event. Other names included are Sooraj Pancholi, Pankaj Tripathi, Arbaaz Khan, Rohit Roy, Vikrant Massey, Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal, Sunil Grover, Ahan Shetty, Vijay Varma, Anupam Kher, Harshvardhan Rane and Arshad Warsi.

More about the event

Sharing details about the match, Anurag Thakur on X wrote, “TB will lose, the country will win! The stalwarts of politics and cinema will take to the cricket pitch to make the vision of ‘TB free India’ of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a reality. Don’t forget to watch.”

Actor Suniel Shetty will take part in a unique initiative to spread awareness about Tuberculosis (TB).

Suniel also shared his excitement about the event through a voice note. He said, “Cricket has always been more than just a game for India. It’s a force that unites, inspires and amplifies powerful messages. Today, it carries a greater purpose. A TB Mukt Bharat. Echoing the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister, Sri Narendra Modi ji. Led by Member of Parliament, Sri Anurag Thakur Singh, who is also a global champion on TB.”

“This match unites MPs and the entertainment fraternity to send a strong message. The fight against TB needs all of us. If our collective voice can help spread awareness, encourage early detection and break the stigma around TB, then every ball bowled and every run scored will be a step towards a healthier TB Mukt Bharat,” he added.