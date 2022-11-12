Shah Rukh Khan says his parents would be proud of how he has raised his kids

Shah Rukh Khan was in Sharjah on Friday to attend the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022. He was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award for his contributions as the International Icon of Cinema and Culture. At the event, he was also interviewed about his work, life and family. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan receives award in Sharjah, wins over audience with Baazigar lines. Watch)

The interviewer even asked the actor about his late parents. She asked what he think they would say about the love he gets from the audience and the empire he has built for himself. Shah Rukh had a humble reply.

“I think my mother would say first, ‘Tum bahut patle hogae ho, thoda sa weight put on karlo. Kaisa tumhara mooh hogaya hai andar-andar, tumhara kalle andar chale gae hain (You’ve become so thin, put on some weight. Your face has sunk in, cheeks have disappeared) so eat a little more,” he said as the audience laughed at his response.

He added, “But I think my father and my mother both would be very proud of I think my one achievement… if I can call it an achievement, I think it is something we have to do and something we live by… I think they will be proud of the way we have been able to bring up my three children. I think they will be very happy.”

Shah Rukh is married to Gauri Khan and they have three kids together. There is his eldest son Aryan Khan, only daughter Suhana Khan and youngest son AbRam.

Aryan was arrested by Mumbai Police in the drugs-on-cruise case last year but released later due to lack of evidence against him. He has since been representing Shah Rukh and his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders at a few events. Suhana will soon make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Archies.

